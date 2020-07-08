Metal Gear Solid V Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Next Week

Tomorrow, Fallout 76 and the one-of-a-kind action-RPG CrossCode are coming to Xbox Game Pass. But as life giveth, life taketh. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will soon depart Microsoft’s games-on-demand service.

Metal Gear Solid V is a massive game — so massive, in fact, that you probably won’t be able to finish it before it leaves Game Pass on July 15. But that’s not something you necessarily need to worry about. See, Metal Gear Solid V, despite technically having a narrative, doesn’t end, per se. It just chugs along for 60 hours, and then stops. You could bow out of the story at any point in the game and still take away as much as someone who played all the way through. If you’re playing Metal Gear Solid V, you’re playing it for the gameplay (and a vintage cassette track of “The Final Countdown”). Just try to look past the fact that there’s a character named Skull Face.

Following The Phantom Pain out the door on July 15 is Dead Rising 4, a zombie game about killing zombies. Members receive a 20 per cent discount on any games leaving the service.

