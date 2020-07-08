MSI CEO Passes Away After Falling Out Of A Building

The CEO and president of Taiwanese components manufacturer MSI has passed away aged 56 after falling from a building.

Sheng-Chang Chiang became the head of the Taiwanese firm, most known for their success manufacturing gaming laptops, graphics cards, motherboards and monitors, last year. He had been with the firm for over 20 years, and in a statement supplied to Tom’s Hardware, MSI confirmed the sad news.

“Having been a part of the company for more than 20 years, he made outstanding contributions and was admired by his colleagues,” MSI’s statement said.

“Mr. Chiang was a respected leader in the MSI family, and helped pave the way for the brand’s success. We are all deeply saddened by the news, and are mourning the loss of Mr. Chiang. He will be deeply missed by the entire team.”

It wasn’t referenced in the official statement, but Taiwanese media reported that Chiang died after falling out of the 7th storey of a building. The CEO was found unconscious in the company’s car park and rushed to hospital, where he passed away. Chiang’s passing is being investigated by police, but no other statement has been released by the police or Chiang’s family.

Our condolences go out to Chiang’s family and relatives, and the MSI staffers through this difficult time.