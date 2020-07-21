Legend Of Korra Is Finally Coming To Netflix

The follow-up adventure to Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, is finally hitting Netflix next month.

Legend of Korra‘s producers and Netflix announced early Wednesday morning that the story around Korra, set 70 years after the original series, would be hitting Netflix US on August 14. The series, which ran for four seasons from 2012, focuses on Korra’s life in Republic City amidst a world where bending competes with technology and societal upheaval.

Also, pro bending is a sport that’s a bit like dodgeball.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

As an Avatar, Korra’s more of a brash, ask for forgiveness later type of character. Remnants of the original Avatar crew appear from time to time in the series — there’s no Aang, but Katara does appear towards the end of the first season, as does Toph in the final season of the show. As a show, it wasn’t as consistent as The Last Airbender, but the series certainly took a more adult, realistic tone to relationships, symbolism and factional politics. Korra also became prominent for being one of the first high-profile Western animation series to portray a same-sex couple at the end, which was significant for its time.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a huge hit upon its original release, and enjoyed a massive surge of popularity when it hit Netflix last year. I’ve reached out to Netflix Australia for confirmation if Legend of Korra will hit Australian Netflix at the same time, and I’ll update this post as soon as I get a response. There’s a good chance it will: Australia got Avatar: The Last Airbender well before the US due to licensing issues, something that deeply annoyed many Americans at the time when we reported the news.