Ninja’s First-Ever YouTube Livestream Draws Over 100,000 Viewers

Tyler “Ninja”Blevins livestreamed on YouTube today, his first stream since Microsoft announced it was shutting down Mixer. The choice has fuelled speculation about which platform he’ll make his permanent home going forward.

Over 100,000 people tuned in for the start of Blevins’ first ever YouTube livestream, and his first livestream in nearly three weeks since becoming a free agent late last month. He hasn’t announced that he’s moving exclusively to YouTube though, or discussed his future streaming plans. Instead, Blevins simply played Fortnite Squads with fellow streamers TimTheTatMan, Courage, and DrLupo.

Blevins originally made a name for himself on Twitch, but left last year to stream exclusively on Mixer, reportedly as part of a $US20 ($29) to $US30 ($43) million deal. Last month, however, Microsoft announced it was shutting Mixer down and partnering with Facebook for livestreaming moving forward. Streamers who had signed with Mixer had the option of negotiating new contracts with Facebook, but Blevins decided against that move.

“I love my community and what we built together on Mixer,” he wrote in a tweet after the platform’s closure was announced. “I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.”

Shortly after that tweet, Blevins’ long dormant Twitch page was updated to add information about Valorant, the new shooter from Riot he’d been streaming on Mixer. More recently, on Monday his wife, Jessica Blevins, teased something happening this week, which now appears to be his appearance on YouTube. According to esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau, Blevins is still working to negotiate a new exclusivity deal with one of the big streaming platforms.

Mixer, meanwhile, is set to shut down on July 22, after which it will redirect to Facebook Gaming.