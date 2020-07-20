Nintendo Hid Today’s Best-Looking Switch Game In The Japanese Direct

The best-looking game in today’s Nintendo Direct Mini might have been the action-platformer-farming (!) game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin, but you wouldn’t have seen it if you were watching the North American version of the Direct. It wasn’t in there. In Japan, though, it kicked off the presentation. It’s unclear why that is, because the beautiful-looking game is coming out in North America this year, too.

According to a press release from publisher Xseed, Sakuna will be released on November 10 globally on PC and on that date in North America for the Switch and PS4. A Japanese console release will follow on the 12th and it’ll be out in Europe on the 20th.

Sakuna combines farming and platforming with RPG elements and was first shown off back at E3 2017. Here’s how Xseed describes the game’s setup and world.

“Players take on the role of Sakuna, a spoiled harvest goddess banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As she explores the beautiful yet forbidding environments of the island, she will also find a home in a mountain village, proving herself worthy of her title by harvesting rice and bettering the lives of humanity.”

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin has been in development for five years, and after a delay, it seems players will soon be able to farm, jump and fight as a goddess later this year.