Nintendo’s Holding Another Mini Direct Tonight

Surprise! It’s Nintendo Direct time — although this one’s being billed as a “Mini” showcase, one specifically highlighting updates on previously announced games.

Nintendo announced the surprise direct Monday afternoon, saying it would be the first in a series of Nintendo Direct Mini videos. This one will specifically be a “Partner Showcase”. That means we won’t get any news on first-party Nintendo titles, so no Mario Party DLC, extra content for Paper Mario: The Origami King, extra Pokemon Sword & Shield news, no Metroid news, or anything like that.

It is, however, a perfect opportunity for games like Hollow Knight: Silksong to get a bit of an update. There’s not been a lot of word about Hornet’s upcoming adventure, which was due for release sometime this year. Silksong got a sizeable presence in Nintendo’s booth at PAX Australia last year — not as big as Smash or Pokemon, but it was the most prominent outside of those.

The indie direct will go live from midnight AEST / 2:00am NZST / 10:00pm Monday AWST. It’s not expected to be particularly long — about the length of the Pokemon Unite direct, I hear.

On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

One game that seems likely for an update is DOOM Eternal. Bethesda’s Switch ports have been some of the most technically proficient, and we haven’t heard word on a release for Eternal‘s Switch release. So it makes sense to get some kind of update on that. There was talk about an updated edition of Blade Runner being released on the Switch, which would be excellent to replay, too.

What games would you like to see more of at the Nintendo Direct Mini?