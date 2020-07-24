See Games Differently

Now This Is Some Nintendo LEGO

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 24, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Anyone left as disappointed by Nintendo’s first LEGO offerings as I was — I wanted huge Mushroom Kingdom/Hyrule playsets! — can find solace in the fact that, since this is LEGO we’re talking about, you can just make and remake whatever the hell you want.

So @crownavy took the weird blocky Mario figure that’s shipping with the first official sets and…gave him a Mario mech suit to climb in and out of.

Great, now I don’t only want more Nintendo mechs, I want a Mario game based on it where instead of breaking blocks to wear suits you climb into giant mech versions of Mushroom Kingdom inhabitants and wreck shit.

Via Go Nintendo.

