Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Paper Mario: The Origami King In Australia

Paper Mario: The Origami King is one of Nintendo’s only AAA titles left for 2020. While the coronavirus pandemic has likely pushed back some planned announcements, this sequel is all we’ve got for now.

Luckily it looks like a ton of colourful fun. If you’re looking for your next Switch adventure, The Origami King should be a Whomping good time.

This go around, the cutesy Paper Mario cast have to deal with a whole new enemy who folds and splices Mario’s friends in horrifying new ways. Check out some brand new gameplay below, courtesy of Nintendo’s latest Treehouse.

The game will be available from every major games retailer in Australia as well as on the Nintendo eShop.

You’ll find the cheapest copies at Amazon and Harvey Norman — it’s currently available on pre-order for $64. Amazon is offering free delivery with the game, but you may have to wait a few days to receive it given the current postal slowdown.

Here’s the rest of the best prices around.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches July 17 alongside Ghost of Tsushima. Which one will you be picking up?