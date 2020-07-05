See Games Differently

Persona 5’s Anime Is Finally Getting A $US300 ($432) English Dub

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 6, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:anime
personapersona 5persona 5 the animation
Gif: Persona 5: The Animation
Gif: Persona 5: The Animation

While Persona 5’s anime has been out for over two years now, it’s only been available to watch with subtitles. The show’s upcoming Blu-ray release in the West is changing that, bringing back most of the game’s English-language cast for a dubbed release that…is going to cost you.

I’m not really down on the pricing practices employed by the show’s distributor, Aniplex, and apparently this is normal for them. But the box set featuring this dubbed release, containing 28 episodes totalling around 14.5 hours, is $US300 ($432).

It’s cool that we finally get to watch the series as most of us will have played the games, but…the game’s re-release only just came out, and this series is basically just a re-telling of that, so $US300 ($432) sure is a lot in these times to spend on an anime box set.

If you’re still keen though, it’ll be out on September 29.

(If you’re after a shorter, cheaper Persona 5 animated experience, the short released at the same time as the game is pretty good!)

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.