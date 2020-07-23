The Best Deals From PlayStation’s Winter Sale

PlayStation’s Winter Sale has just kicked off with a bunch of PlayStation 4 bargains. Highlights include Death Stranding at its cheapest price yet, plus deals on Control, FIFA 20, Judgment, Nioh 2 and more.

If you’ve experienced a PlayStation sale before, you’ll find most of the usual suspects on sale here like The Witcher III, Metal Gear Solid V and Skyrim — but you might also spot some newer items or better prices. Either way, there’s plenty to keep you going.

Let’s get stuck in with the best deals.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $29.95

ARK: Survival Evolved – $19.48

Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR – $20.33

Blood and Truth VR – $20.33

Borderlands 3 – $41.97

Civilization VI – $39.97

Control – $29.73

Control Season Pass – $23.95

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $24.95

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $41.97

Days Gone – $28.98

Death Stranding – $42.97

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $42.47

DOOM – $7.48

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $54.95

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $19.99

Dreams – $41.21

FIFA 20 – $20.98

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition (Requires Subscription) – $41.47

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – $21.98

HITMAN 2 – $22.95

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $16.21

Jump Force – $30.95

Judgment – $19.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $19.97

Kingdom Hearts III – $29.98

Kindom Hearts III: ReMind DLC – $33.71

Maneater – $41.21

Metro Exodus – $19.23

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – $35.97

Moss – $19.97

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $13.95

Need for Speed: Heat – $42.97

Nioh 2 – $56.97

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $41.97

Resident Evil 2 – $24.95

Resident Evil 3 – $53.91

Saints Row The Third: Remastered – $41.21

Spider-Man GOTY – $34.97

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.95

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.97

SUPERHOT – $18.97

SUPERHOT VR – $18.97

Tekken 7 – $13.95

The Crew 2 – $20.98

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $26.38

The Last of Us Remastered – $12.47

The Outer Worlds – $44.97

The Sims 4 – $17.74

Vampyr – $18.59

World War Z – $15.98

WWE 2K20 – $27.98

You can view everything else on sale at the PlayStation Winter Sale hub.

See any PS4 games you like? Tell us about it in the comments below.