The Best Deals From PlayStation’s Winter Sale

PlayStation’s Winter Sale has just kicked off with a bunch of PlayStation 4 bargains. Highlights include Death Stranding at its cheapest price yet, plus deals on Control, FIFA 20, Judgment, Nioh 2 and more.
If you’ve experienced a PlayStation sale before, you’ll find most of the usual suspects on sale here like The Witcher III, Metal Gear Solid V and Skyrim — but you might also spot some newer items or better prices. Either way, there’s plenty to keep you going.
Let’s get stuck in with the best deals.
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $29.95
- ARK: Survival Evolved – $19.48
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR – $20.33
- Blood and Truth VR – $20.33
- Borderlands 3 – $41.97
- Civilization VI – $39.97
- Control – $29.73
- Control Season Pass – $23.95
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $24.95
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $41.97
- Days Gone – $28.98
- Death Stranding – $42.97
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $42.47
- DOOM – $7.48
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $54.95
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $19.99
- Dreams – $41.21
- FIFA 20 – $20.98
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition (Requires Subscription) – $41.47
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – $21.98
- HITMAN 2 – $22.95
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $16.21
- Jump Force – $30.95
- Judgment – $19.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $19.97
- Kingdom Hearts III – $29.98
- Kindom Hearts III: ReMind DLC – $33.71
- Maneater – $41.21
- Metro Exodus – $19.23
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – $35.97
- Moss – $19.97
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $13.95
- Need for Speed: Heat – $42.97
- Nioh 2 – $56.97
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $41.97
- Resident Evil 2 – $24.95
- Resident Evil 3 – $53.91
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered – $41.21
- Spider-Man GOTY – $34.97
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.95
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.97
- SUPERHOT – $18.97
- SUPERHOT VR – $18.97
- Tekken 7 – $13.95
- The Crew 2 – $20.98
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $26.38
- The Last of Us Remastered – $12.47
- The Outer Worlds – $44.97
- The Sims 4 – $17.74
- Vampyr – $18.59
- World War Z – $15.98
- WWE 2K20 – $27.98
You can view everything else on sale at the PlayStation Winter Sale hub.
See any PS4 games you like? Tell us about it in the comments below.
