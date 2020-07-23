See Games Differently

PlayStation’s New Kids Sneakers Are Gross

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 23, 2020 at 10:00 am
Filed to:sneakers
sonyzara
Photo: Zara
Photo: Zara

Sony has a long and storied record when it comes to sneaker collabs, from the classic PlayStation Air Force 1 to the more recent Paul George releases. This latest pair, though, is not going to reach those heights.

Photo: Zara

Rather than releasing with long-term partners Nike (despite looking like bootleg Air Max 270 Reacts), these shoes are being sold at Zara, and are only releasing in kid’s sizes.

Photo: Zara

They look like something I’d pay $US10 ($14) for at K-Mart. Which is a shame, because these — with the very catchy official name of “PLAYSTATION © SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS” — somehow actually cost $US50 ($70).

