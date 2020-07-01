See Games Differently

Please Enjoy This Beautiful Portal 2 Parody

Published 12 mins ago: July 1, 2020 at 12:07 pm
Image: Harry101UK

We could all use more Portal in our lives, and this Portal 2 parody is absolutely worth taking a minute or two out of your day for.

YouTuber Harry101UK has put together an astonishing spin on Simon and Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence, all through Portal 2. Scripted by fellow British creator The Stupendium and rendered out through Source Filmmaker, the parody is sung through the beautifully synthesised voices of Portal‘s sentry turrets.

So, fitting for anything out of Aperture Laboratories, the song is titled The Sound of Science. And yes, of course there’s a bit of cake.

Harry101UK has built a sizeable following off the back of video game parodies, most famously with Dumb Ways to Die and This is Aperture. More recently, the channel was uploading some unofficial soundtracks for Half-Life 3.

 

 

 

 

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

