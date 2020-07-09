Portable 240Hz Gaming Monitors Are Coming To Australia

Gaming screens are getting bigger every year, but there’s another option that’ll soon be available: superfast portable gaming monitors.

One of the neatest things at Computex last year was the rise of small, portable gaming monitors. I’m not talking a tiny screen that just acts as a second screen, but 17-inch 240Hz gaming monitors that you could easily carry in a bag or backpack.

As someone who had to play multiple LAN events with the shittiest 13-inch CRT in the world — and then nearly broke my hip several times carrying a 20kg+ 21-inch CRT chunker to other LANs — I would have loved one of these as a kid.

When ASUS first showed off the ROG Strix XG17, it was modelled as a portable station for the Nintendo Switch. It’s certainly good for that, and you’ll get more battery life out of the screen by not running it at 240Hz. But you could use this with PCs or laptops as well, and the whole device weights just over a kilo, or 1.76kg with the Tripod (a stand that basically turns it into a regular monitor).

The unit comes with a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable, DisplayPort over USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A adapter, as well as a separate power bang. You’ll get around 3.5 hours out of the screen if you’re running at 240Hz, but if you’re plugged into a monitor you should be able to extend that by bumping down to lower refresh rates if needed.

Here’s the full spec list:

Panel Size: Wide Screen 17.3″ (43.8cm) 16:9

Colour Saturation : 100% sRGB

Panel Type : IPS

True Resolution : 1920×1080

Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 381.888 x 214.812 mm

Display Surface : Non-glare

Brightness(Max) : 300 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Max) : 1000:1

Response Time : 3ms(Gray to Gray)

Flicker free : Yes

Refresh Rate(max) : 240Hz

The main kicker here is that you won’t get HDR, since the IPS screen’s only capable of doing 300 nits of maximum brightness. That still makes it a good fit for the Switch or laptop Valorant, Fortnite or CS:GO gaming, though. The monitor’s adaptive sync works from 48-240Hz as well, which should fit basically any game you want to play.

There’s no local pricing yet, but ASUS says the ROG Strix XG17AHP will be available here “from mid July 2020”. Amazon is reporting the international price at $US599, so expect a similar premium on this. This isn’t an entry level product, but for people with cash to burn who have always wanted a second or portable gaming monitor without actually having the space, there’s nothing else like it on the market.