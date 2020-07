PSP Owners, Check Your Batteries

This weekend on Japanese Twitter, “PSP バッテリー” (PSP battery) started trending. Owners of the Sony handheld began noticing that the batteries were swelling up, and in some cases bursting open.

The original PSP 1000 and later slim models are reportedly experiencing battery swelling. The PSP first launched in 2004 in Japan, and as IT Media points out, the older handhelds might have been collecting dust. Perhaps, neglected, unplayed PSPs are the cause?

Well shit….. I also have a PSP exploding battery ???? pic.twitter.com/NnJVcbO8Nx — Krieg (@seikodrive) July 26, 2020

If you have a PSP go check and see if your battery is popped… mine totally was. Thankfully it was not leaking so the PSP is fine pic.twitter.com/1QIqZYYZtJ — indii ㋐ (@teacup_hare) July 26, 2020

Holy shit I thought the psp battery exploding thing was a joke, what the FUCK. I haven’t touched this thing in years and it’s like this pic.twitter.com/0UrV0Ow3sF — Bingo (@BingoBrinco) July 25, 2020

As you can see, the swelling is noticeable.

My PSP battery has swelled up. Can barely fit in. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZiPgLhOe — EvolutionXRev (@EvolutionXRev) July 25, 2020

Not every PSP owner is experiencing battery swelling as evident in the tweets below.

my PSP battery is fine for now ._. pic.twitter.com/yZmO17gP4d — Nick ????️‍???? (@doof_ebooks) July 26, 2020

Looks like my PSP battery is okay ???????????? pic.twitter.com/dwuHDBVR23 — sleepy / comms open (@sleepyfortress) July 26, 2020

But those PSPs that are experiencing this issue… Yikes!

トレンドに助けられました。暫く使って無かったPSPのバッテリーがパンパン…!

昨夜寝る前にトレンドを見て、今朝気になって見てみたら…。ゾッとしました、火事にならなくて良かった…。速攻家電量販店行ってきます。 皆さんも身の回りのリチウムイオン電池は要チェックです。お気を付けください! pic.twitter.com/YdUTI60Zo2 — タツナミ シュウイチ : Minecraft Team JCU Founder & Producer (@tatsunami) July 26, 2020

Saw a tweet that said to check your PSP batteries and take them out

Well yikes, this battery wasn't even in my PSP… It was my back up pic.twitter.com/IF4tmtj5ve — 剣士ミルウーダ@ミラクルっと♥Riko Ring! (@Miluda) July 25, 2020

Last RT: for real, if you have a PSP…do check its battery, remove it if necessary, and properly dispose of it! pic.twitter.com/PpHKGG8aug — Spiritsnare△ (@Spiritsnare) July 27, 2020

IT Media reached out to Sony for comment and was told that batteries have life spans with the battery life getting shorter and shorter over time. “Please refrain from using [the PSP] when the battery has experienced swelling,” stated Sony, adding that it the handheld should not be used without the battery cover.

PSPのバッテリーが

膨らんでるってのがトレンド入り それを見た自分の中では

こんなイメージだったけど

画像を見てみたらずいぶん違った(´・ω・`) pic.twitter.com/Yq7Mbyx7CQ — パンパカ工務店 (@kitanihonganba) July 26, 2020

Be sure to check your batteries!