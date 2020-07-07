Quick: Ring Fit Adventures Is Back In Stock On Amazon

In our increasingly isolated world, getting a good workout is hard. Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure is a great and surprisingly fun way to get your sweat on, if you can find a copy in Australia.

In any other year, Ring Fit Adventures might have been a bit of a slow sleeper hit, because folks who were keen on fitness were more than likely hitting the gym or engaging in social exercise groups at the local swimming pool.

Then comes COVID-19, and we’re increasingly being restricted indoors and engaging in smart social distancing, which doesn’t lend itself to sweating out in public.

That’s made Ring Fit Adventures a huge and very hard to find hit in Australia this year.

However, good news, because it appears that Amazon Australa has stock of Ring Fit Adventures ready to fly off its warehouse shelves and into your restricted exercise space right now. Or at least, as I’m putting this story together, it’s saying it has stock.

Click here to order one for yourself while they’re still available.

No particular “special” deal here, unfortunately, unless you count as “special” the fact that they have any to sell at all.

Given we’ve already seen the likes of EB Games specifically restrict sales of Ring Fit Adventures because resellers were snaffling them up to flip for a profit, I’d say that’s probably within the remit of “special”, all things considered. For what it’s worth, it appears that EB Games won’t have stock until next week, so this is arguably worth jumping on right now.

Like Wii Fit before it, Ring Fit Adventures can be a little tricky to keep the pace with over time, but if you’re currently effectively isolated – and as a reminder it’s really not smart to be going out unless you really need to, and I’m not just talking about Melbourne here – there’s plenty of time for you to work your way to superior fitness.

Heck, we’ve seen folks use Ring Fit Adventures to give their days a sense of normality amidst a very unusual year so there’s even scope for it to be good for your mental as well as physical health.

If you’ve already got Ring Fit Adventure locked into your Switch, Amazon Australia also has a Mario-patterned wired Switch Controller for $38.98 if you’re looking for something to use that should dodge the whole Joy-Con drift issue.

