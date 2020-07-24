Race In Quick For This Crash Team Racing Deal

If you’re looking for a fun, casual game to kill some time with, race over to Amazon to grab a great deal on Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled. You can currently pick up it up on PS4 for $39, saving yourself $30.95. Compared to most other retailers, like EB Games or JB Hifi, this deal is about $10-$20 cheaper.

Released in June 2019, Nitro Fueled is a remaster of Crash Team Racing, which was originally released on the PS1 back in 1999. It also includes content from the other Crash Bandicoot kart racing games like Nitro Kart and Tag Team Racing, so if you’re a long time fan of the series this is bound to make you happy.



The single player mode of CTR is simple fun. You race through every stage, unlocking them for later play, with the occasional boss race thrown in to shake things up. There’s nothing too strenuous or time demanding, so it’s easy to pick up and put down. Although there will be the odd match you have to replay a couple times because Ripper Roo keeps taking you out just before the finish line. Like every kart racer, the real fun comes from the multiplayer experience, where it starts fun, but after losing a couple rounds you’re kind of reconsidering certain friendships.

The kart racing genre is a weird one, as it’s occasionally used by franchises to churn out games that feel more like brand recognition cash grabs than actual games. While the Mario Kart series has firmly established itself as the gold standard of the genre, Crash Team Racing has always been a solid contender for silver. I’d even go as far to say that CTR is better than a couple of the Mario Kart games. But that’s a hot take for another day.

Buy Crash Team Racing (PS4) from Amazon here:

