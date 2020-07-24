Tell Us How You Feel About Travel For The Chance To Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, work and play. For frequent travellers, it’s meant staying at home and missing out on all the wonderful sights and sounds abroad as borders are closed and attractions shut. The travel industry is in a tricky place right now as coronavirus threatens the safety of global attractions like Disney World and forces overseas travellers indoors.

Whether you’re looking forward to travelling now, later in the year or sometime in the distant future, we want to hear from you.

Fill out our latest reader survey about all things travel in the coronavirus era for the chance to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

Click here to tell us about how you feel about travel. We hope you’re all keeping safe out there.

