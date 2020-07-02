See Games Differently

Ready For Launch

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: July 2, 2020 at 11:30 am
Filed to:art
Image: Anthony Trujillo
Image: Anthony Trujillo

Anthony Trujillo is an artist at Blizzard, where he’s worked on stuff like World of Warcraft.

You can see more of Anthony’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

