The Samsung 970 EVO SSD Is Going For A Solid Price

Everyone needs a fast SSD. Samsung’s are some of the best on the market, and today you can get a solid bargain on their 500GB and 1TB NVMe drives.

The deal’s available at Amazon, which has Samsung’s 970 NVMe drives available for a decent bargain. The 500GB makes for a perfect Steam/game install drive at $160.41, which is about $20 cheaper than what most major Australian retailers are charging right now.

If your budget can stretch a little further, the 1TB drive is going for $288.75, which is around $50 less than most of the big Aussie PC stores. The 1TB is a great size for editing video files or storing a ton of games with large install sizes, like Modern Warfare.

The 970 EVO‘s 3.5GB/2.5GB read and write speeds are enough to handle any game you’ll play on PC, not to mention any Adobe suite or 3D rendering work you might do.

Chances are your PC has an unused M.2 slot, so you might as well upgrade it with a drive that is, generally, four or five times faster than a regular SSD. Apart from absolutely smashing any loading screens into the dirt, having some beefy NVMe drives will set you in good stead when the next generation of games start to drop. Anything made for the PS5 and Xbox One will be built with SSDs in mind, and while PCs don’t have drives as fast as the PS5’s custom controller, the current crop of NVMe drives get pretty damn close.

It is an US import, so you’ll be waiting almost a month for the 970 EVO to arrive, but, with the efficiency and reliability you’ll be getting, it’s well worth the wait.

