‘Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!

We now officially know that Far Cry 6 is a thing and does in fact star Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad.) But last week we first heard about this via a leak. So I asked you all to take the actor’s digital avatar and have some fun.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created an image so tall that I had to cut off part of it. Lucky you, the full is image is below! There’s a surprise waiting for you down there.

Image: MonoArtan

I didn’t say it was a GOOD surprise. At least Sonic is being punished. It’s the little things, y’know?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Image: ArtOnAutoPilot

ArtOnAutopilot wins the award for “Most Absorbent Giancarlo.”

Image: Kara The Whatever

Kara The Whatever gets the award for “Most Illustrated Giancarlo.”

Image: sciteach

sciteach picks up the award for “Hottest Giancarlo.”

Image: Cecil Banon

Cecil_banon gets nothing, but this is the deadliest Giancarlo.

Image: Mrichston

Mrichston wins the award for “Most Giancarlos.”

Image: Richardrae1

Richardrae1 receives the award for “Most Serious Giancarlo.”

Image: Done With Kinja

Done With Kinja picks up the award for “Guiltiest Giancarlo.”

Image: Edregis

Edregis snags the award for “Saddest Giancarlo.”

Image: Arai-the fly on the wall

Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Most Force Sensitive Giancarlo.”

Image: Neuroplastique

And finally, Neuroplastique wins the award for “Oldest Giancarlo.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.