‘Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute

We got to see some gameplay from that new Halo game coming out later this year. It didn’t look…amazing. But it did give us a next-gen Brute. And he looks sad. Let’s get him out of Halo Infinite and let him explore other worlds!
Here’s Halo Infinite Gameplay, Including The New Grappling Hook
Microsoft kicked off today's games showcase with a first look at gameplay of Halo Infinite. The assault rifle is back in all its glory. There's a big map. Everything looks very pretty. And, oh, yeah, there's a sweet grappling hook.
Your challenge this week: Add this new Brute to other games, TV shows, etc.
I’ll be honest, in motion, I was fine with the Halo visuals shown off earlier this week. But in the official screenshots released by Microsoft, everything looks flat and uninteresting. There’s still some time between now and the release, so hopefully, without crunch, things can improve a bit.
Anyway, here’s a Brute for you to use however you want. Enjoy!
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
