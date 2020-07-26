‘Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute

We got to see some gameplay from that new Halo game coming out later this year. It didn’t look…amazing. But it did give us a next-gen Brute. And he looks sad. Let’s get him out of Halo Infinite and let him explore other worlds!

Your challenge this week: Add this new Brute to other games, TV shows, etc.

I’ll be honest, in motion, I was fine with the Halo visuals shown off earlier this week. But in the official screenshots released by Microsoft, everything looks flat and uninteresting. There’s still some time between now and the release, so hopefully, without crunch, things can improve a bit.

Anyway, here’s a Brute for you to use however you want. Enjoy!

Screenshot: Microsoft / 343 Studios

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!