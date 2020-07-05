‘Shop Contest: Pascal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received a new update that lets players swim around their islands. And it also brought back a fan favourite animal, Pascal. He’s cool. Let’s welcome back Pascal with some fun images!

Your challenge this week: Add Pascal to stuff.

I haven’t played Animal Crossing in weeks. I just don’t find it very fun. But watching my GF and others interact with Pascal has almost made me want to return and hang out with this chill dude.

Here’s a nice Pascal for you to use how you see fit.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!