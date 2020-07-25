‘Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!

They say eyes are the windows to the soul. I assume that if the eye in question is super high resolution, then you probably have a 4k soul. Regardless, last week I asked you folks to take a high-quality Luigi eye and create images with it.

Our winning image this week comes from Raptureiscoming who creates a…challenging image. Yet, I can’t stop looking at it. Blending Howard Stern’s Fartman with Luigi’s eyes is a strange choice. And yet…

Image: RaptureIsComing

I understand some folks were sure a different image would win. And it almost did! But then I saw this image and it changed me as a person.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Image: Badonkagronk

Badonkagronk – “Pr-eyes Is Right”

Image: CoastersPaul

CoastersPaul – “Avengers: Eye-game”

Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Yoda’s Neglected Brother – “Stephen King’s Eye-t”

Image: The Bodine

The Bodine – “Eye-lita”

Image: sciteach

sciteach – Samur-eye

Image: Cecil_Banon

Cecil_Banon – “Tonberr-eye”

Image: Neuroplastique

Neuroplastique – “Frank Sinat-eye”

Image: spaceludes

spaceludes – “S-eye-lence of The Lambs”

Image: Done With Kinja

Done With Kinja – Eye of Sauron (I cheated.)

Image: DenzilOfDojima

And finally, DenzilOfDojima – “Eyeborne”

I ran out of ways to include eye about halfway through the list. This was a bad idea. Let’s all never speak of it or Fartman again.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.