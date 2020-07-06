Sony’s Looking At Buying Warframe’s Parent Company: Report

A new Bloomberg report says Sony are looking at acquiring Leyou Technologies Holdings, a Hong Kong corporation that owns the developers behind Warframe, Gears Tactics, Civilization Online, and the publishers of Samurai Showdown.

The company has been in acquisition talks with iDreamSky, a firm backed by the Chinese mega-conglomerate Tencent, and other firms since late last year. Bloomberg reported that another Shenzhen-listed company made an offer for Leyou in May, and Sony is reportedly hoping to swoop in now.

Along with Digital Extremes, the makers of Warframe, Leyou is also the parent company for the makers of Gears Tactics and Enemy Territory, Splash Damage. (The Coalition, Microsoft’s first-party studio, guided the development of Gears Tactics but Splash Damage was the primary developer.)

Leyou has also secured a deal with Amazon to work on a free-to-play, online multiplayer Lord of the Rings game. Leyou will market and handle the game’s operation in China and Taiwan, while Amazon — whose first-party Crucible launched only to return to a closed beta weeks later — will handle worldwide duties.

A Sony acquisition of Leyou would make sense on the verge of a new console generation. The company has already been outspoken about doubling down on console exclusives and exclusive releases, and earlier this year Sony acquired Spider-Man makers Insomniac Games for a substantial $328 million ($US229 million).

Bloomberg’s report says no final call has been made, but Charles Yuk, the controlling shareholder in Leyou, is aiming to find a buyer and a signed agreement by the end of July.