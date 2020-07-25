Spider-Man Is Having A Rough Day

This week we celebrate Waluigi’s birthday, watch how evil Magpies are, twirl some hotdogs, get spooked by some big spiders and feel sorry for Spider-Man.
Australian Streamer Attacked By Magpie
Even streaming inside in Australia doesn’t guarantee you’re safe from an old fashioned swooping.Read more
I’ve gone down a rabbit hole and discovered that Magpies fucking suck.
Carrion’s Current Switch Icon Is A Monster Vagina
Phobia Game Studio’s Carrion, out today for Switch, Xbox One, and PC, is a nifty “reverse horror” game in which players control a terrifying alien monster stalking a remote science outpost. Its Switch icon is a pretty gory-looking vagina suspended by meaty tentacles. It’s due to be changed soon.Read more
Mario seems REALLY excited about this thing.
‘I Have Billions In The Bank’: A Sex Worker’s Life In Animal Crossing
Amanda had never played a video game in her life until, in the middle of quarantine, one of her loyal fans purchased her a Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The 24-year old, who requested to stay anonymous for this story, lives in Houston, and...Read more
Ain’t no shame ladies, do your thing, just make sure you ahead of the game.
Waluigi Debuted 20 Years Ago Today, And I Respect Him A Lot
Today marks the 20th anniversary of Waluigi’s debut in Mario Tennis for the Nintendo 64. In the decades since, the lanky loser has become something of a meme among gamers. But I’m here to say that, no, my love for Waluigi is pure, and I’m sick of hiding it behind...Read more
MR EYEBALLS!
Tweets!
Spider-Man 2 on PS2 and Xbox had great web-swinging….everything else wasn’t quite as good.
The game also has interviews with the actors that actually voiced themselves in the game
continue staying strong Ian pic.twitter.com/VxxyhaluEb
You made the right call Ian.
NOT THE GLIZZARD WIZARD???? pic.twitter.com/H65LADwqxO
All cool action scenes that use a butterfly knife should be CGI replaced with a hotdog.
News
- Rocket League Is Going Free-To-Play And Leaving Steam
- Dad Who Doesn’t Even Like Pokémon Selling His Card Collection For $US30,000 ($42,306)
- Freelance Game Writers Band Together To Strike Over Poor Pay
- Pressed On Accountability, Ubisoft CEO Avoids Taking Blame For Company’s Sexual Misconduct Problems
- Amid Backlash, U.S. Army Retreats From Twitch
- The Next Yakuza Is Coming In November, But The PS5 Has To Wait
- Xbox Is Bringing Back Fable
- Suikoden Developers Get The Band Back Together For New RPG
- Shin Megami Tensei V Is Coming To Switch In 2021
- Rapper Logic Signs Exclusive Deal With Twitch
- NHL 21 Isn’t Getting A PS5 Or Xbox Series X Version
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I just focus on The Division 2 and some Warframe. It keeps me from sliding back into bad habits and playing Destiny again.
This game looks coo- SPIDERS! AHHHHH
I don’t really think you should scream at a wolf when there are zombies all around you.
