Spider-Man Is Having A Rough Day

This week we celebrate Waluigi’s birthday, watch how evil Magpies are, twirl some hotdogs, get spooked by some big spiders and feel sorry for Spider-Man.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I’ve gone down a rabbit hole and discovered that Magpies fucking suck.

Carrion’s Current Switch Icon Is A Monster Vagina Phobia Game Studio’s Carrion, out today for Switch, Xbox One, and PC, is a nifty “reverse horror” game in which players control a terrifying alien monster stalking a remote science outpost. Its Switch icon is a pretty gory-looking vagina suspended by meaty tentacles. It’s due to be changed soon. Read more

Mario seems REALLY excited about this thing.

‘I Have Billions In The Bank’: A Sex Worker’s Life In Animal Crossing Amanda had never played a video game in her life until, in the middle of quarantine, one of her loyal fans purchased her a Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The 24-year old, who requested to stay anonymous for this story, lives in Houston, and... Read more

Ain’t no shame ladies, do your thing, just make sure you ahead of the game.

Waluigi Debuted 20 Years Ago Today, And I Respect Him A Lot Today marks the 20th anniversary of Waluigi’s debut in Mario Tennis for the Nintendo 64. In the decades since, the lanky loser has become something of a meme among gamers. But I’m here to say that, no, my love for Waluigi is pure, and I’m sick of hiding it behind... Read more

MR EYEBALLS!

Tweets!

Spider-Man 2 on PS2 and Xbox had great web-swinging….everything else wasn’t quite as good.

The game also has interviews with the actors that actually voiced themselves in the game continue staying strong Ian pic.twitter.com/VxxyhaluEb — a low poly robot (@LowPolyRobot) July 23, 2020

You made the right call Ian.

All cool action scenes that use a butterfly knife should be CGI replaced with a hotdog.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I just focus on The Division 2 and some Warframe. It keeps me from sliding back into bad habits and playing Destiny again.

This game looks coo- SPIDERS! AHHHHH

I don’t really think you should scream at a wolf when there are zombies all around you.