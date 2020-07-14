See Games Differently

Spook Ware Is Wario Ware, Only With Horror Games

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 15, 2020 at 9:30 am
Filed to:horror
indiespook ware
I miss Wario Ware, you miss Wario Ware, everyone misses Wario Ware except for Nintendo, who are being arseholes and not making more Wario Ware. Ah well! Let’s all get over that together by playing something very similar (and free!), only it involves sawing through human legs.

SPOOK WARE, by Adam Pype, is a collection of ten horror-themed microgames that play exactly like Wario Ware, from the short time limits to the simple objectives, “each one spookier than the last”.

You can download and play it here.

