Spook Ware Is Wario Ware, Only With Horror Games

I miss Wario Ware, you miss Wario Ware, everyone misses Wario Ware except for Nintendo, who are being arseholes and not making more Wario Ware. Ah well! Let’s all get over that together by playing something very similar (and free!), only it involves sawing through human legs.
SPOOK WARE, by Adam Pype, is a collection of ten horror-themed microgames that play exactly like Wario Ware, from the short time limits to the simple objectives, “each one spookier than the last”.
You can download and play it here.
my 24th (2 years!) game-a-month game:
SPOOK WARE ⏰
warioware but with horror tropes
play for FREE @ https://t.co/BawPov8xBt
~ 5-10 minutes to beat (2m per run)
made for the @HauntedPs1 #2minutehorrorjam #horror #indiedev sound by @ViktorKraus2 pic.twitter.com/f5u1x1BIM8
— adam pype (@adampi) July 14, 2020
