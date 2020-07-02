Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat Pulled From Evo After Abuse Allegations

The developers behind Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter V have pulled their games from Evo Online following allegations of sexual misconduct against the organisation’s co-founder and CEO, Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar.

Mortal Kombat 11 narrowly missed out on being part of the Evo 2020 lineup before the covid-19 pandemic forced the event to go online and shift to games with competent rollback netcode. As of June 30, 1,357 competitors had registered to compete in Mortal Kombat across Evo Online’s three regions.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have spoken out against abuse,” Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios’ official statement reads.

Street Fighter V had the opposite journey. It was once a shoe-in for Evo 2020, but its longstanding reputation for having poorly optimised netcode made it anathema to the Evo Online experience. Still, the organisers were planning to hold exhibitions in the Capcom-developed fighter between the event’s main games.

“In light of the recent accusations of misconduct made against Evo organiser Joey Cuellar, Capcom will no longer be participating in Evo 2020,” the developer wrote. “Out of respect to those who have been affected and to the current investigation, we felt this was the appropriate course of action. We apologise to the players and fans who were looking forward to these tournaments.”

Evo Online is set to kick off this Saturday, July 4, with the early stages of its Them’s Fightin’ Herds competition. Mortal Kombat 11 was originally scheduled to begin on July 25.