Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!

Illustration: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 9. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration: Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration: Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration: Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 9. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration: Life In Aggro

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 14, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 9. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration: Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.

