Sunday Comics: Oh…Sorry

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 16. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 13. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 13. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 16. Read more of Double XP.

Image: Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 18. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 16. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 17. Read more of Penny Arcade.

