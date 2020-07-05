Sunday Comics: What Colour?

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration: Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 29. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 29. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration: Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 1. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration: Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 5. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration: Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

