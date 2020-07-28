Surprise! Cuphead Is Out For PS4 Today

Surprise! Announced this morning as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, Studio MDHR’s loveable animated adventure Cuphead is finally coming to the PlayStation 4 today.

Originally launched for PC and Xbox One in October of 2017, Cuphead made it to MacOS in 2018 and the Nintendo Switch in 2019. Now PlayStation 4 players get their turn, as Cuphead and Mugman’s adventures launch on the PlayStation Store for $US19.99 ($28). Studio MDHR commemorated the release with a special stop-motion launch trailer.

Along with the release of the PS4 version, Studio MDHR also announced an upcoming free update for the Xbox One version, adding a digital art gallery, behind-the-scenes commentary features, and playable soundtrack to the game.