The Art Of Disintegration

I know the game came out a little while ago now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but things on this planet have been busy, you know? And so tonight we’re circling back around to feature some art from Disintegration, mostly because I love a robot with a jacket on.

Below you’ll find some art that went into the game’s production, much of it including robots with jackets on (or at least parts of jackets).

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in the caption below the image.