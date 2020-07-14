See Games Differently

The Dragon’s Dogma Netflix Anime Arrives This September

Image: Capcom

Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma, a spin-off anime of Capcom’s 2012 action RPG, will go live internationally from September 17 this year.

Netflix first announced that Dragon’s Dogma was getting its own original anime last year. It was revealed just before the re-release of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which was revamped for a re-release on consoles, PC and the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

The anime is being developed by Sublimation, the same studio behind Shikizakura and Walking Meat. Sublimation has also assisted with background art and CGI on a ton of projects, including Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the Love Live! Sunshine!! series, Psycho-PassEvangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo movie, Tokyo GhoulMass Effect: Paragon Lost, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, Attack on Titan: Junior High and more.

“Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity,” the official Netflix description says.

No trailer has been released for Dragon’s Dogma yet, but there’s never been a better time to replay the original game. Dark Arisen has an 88% user rating on Steam right now, and it’s available for $13.48 for another week. Along with the 4K support, Dark Arisen is also one of the few games that has an outstanding end-game, something many video games often fail to stick. Plus, how often do you get to jump on a griffin and slash up a manticore while summoning tornados and meteors?

  • Dragon’s Dogma had the greatest character creator in recent history, and the seemingly arbitrary assignment of a true love was brilliant. I hope the anime includes this.

