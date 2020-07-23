See Games Differently

The Internet Reacts To The Xbox Games Showcase

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: July 24, 2020 at 3:36 am -
Filed to:au
internet reactsxbox games showcasexbox series x
internet reacts xbox games showcase
Image: Halo Infinite

After waiting months, we finally got to see what the Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite could do. Unsurprisingly, the internet had a few complaints.

Microsoft largely met their promise of an hour of gameplay, as well as some extras in the form of new reveals in the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show. But the long-awaited Halo: Infinite footage, where Master Chief rolled around taking out AA gun emplacements, as well as the cinematic footage for games like Fable, didn’t set the internet alight the way Xbox developers might have hoped.

The reveal of Fable at the end of the show was met with universal acclaim from fans, although the CG trailer showed no footage and no information about the direction the reboot would take.

There were big absences too. Call of Duty was nowhere to be seen, leading some to speculate that Sony has, once again, secured some form of exclusivity. Others took issue with the lack of in-engine gameplay shown, particularly for reveals like STALKER 2Fable and State of Decay 3. The strongest feature of the showcase, for many, was the inclusion of every single game with Xbox Game Pass.

But for others, Microsoft had yet to really justify why people should buy the Xbox Series X. The lack of hard-hitting killer games, surprise exclusives that would move the needle in a way that a Spider-Man or a large third party title would, left some dejected. The fidelity of Halo Infinite‘s gameplay also left some wondering how exactly Infinite is taking advantage of the new console.

Card

Card

internet reacts xbox series x
Image: Resetera
xbox series x
Image: Resetera

Card

Image: Resetera

Card

What did you think of the Xbox Games Showcase?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.