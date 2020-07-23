The Internet Reacts To The Xbox Games Showcase

After waiting months, we finally got to see what the Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite could do. Unsurprisingly, the internet had a few complaints.

Microsoft largely met their promise of an hour of gameplay, as well as some extras in the form of new reveals in the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show. But the long-awaited Halo: Infinite footage, where Master Chief rolled around taking out AA gun emplacements, as well as the cinematic footage for games like Fable, didn’t set the internet alight the way Xbox developers might have hoped.

Biggest winner of next-gen so far is whoever makes all these CG trailers — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 23, 2020

The reveal of Fable at the end of the show was met with universal acclaim from fans, although the CG trailer showed no footage and no information about the direction the reboot would take.

There were big absences too. Call of Duty was nowhere to be seen, leading some to speculate that Sony has, once again, secured some form of exclusivity. Others took issue with the lack of in-engine gameplay shown, particularly for reveals like STALKER 2, Fable and State of Decay 3. The strongest feature of the showcase, for many, was the inclusion of every single game with Xbox Game Pass.

I'm excited about Games Pass more than anything else. It's insane how much awesome content you're getting for a subscription: that includes Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, CrossfireX, Forza, and even Fable. Microsoft has absolutely justified its service more than enough. — ????????Aaron Jason Espinoza ???????? (@TheAgentOfDoom) July 23, 2020

But for others, Microsoft had yet to really justify why people should buy the Xbox Series X. The lack of hard-hitting killer games, surprise exclusives that would move the needle in a way that a Spider-Man or a large third party title would, left some dejected. The fidelity of Halo Infinite‘s gameplay also left some wondering how exactly Infinite is taking advantage of the new console.

Xbox CGI Showcase — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 23, 2020

I left the #XboxGamesShowcase with games to be excited for so im happy on that front but PS5 is still the home for banger exclusives. — Janet Garcia ???? ???? (@Gameonysus) July 23, 2020

. Ok, shows over.#XboxGamesShowcase was good (tons of games), a few really impressed me, but not as good as #PS5 game event. The older Xbox generation is indeed holding back the next..for the next one to two years according to #MSFT. My honest assessment.#fguk — Gaming Since '86 (@foxygames_uk) July 23, 2020

I love the Halo franchise and I get that folks are sharing feelings of being underwhelmed. That snippet didn't hit the graphical fidelity mark I was expecting, BUT MP, PC and open world will be what I come to that game for. — Kahlief Adams (@Kahjahkins) July 23, 2020

