The Next Yakuza Is Coming In November, But The PS5 Has To Wait

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the next game in the long-running crime/bike-throwing series and the first of the post-Kiryu era, has been out in Japan since January. We finally got a Western release date today though, with the game due on most systems in November.

That’s Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and best of all PC (previous PC releases have been massively delayed), along with the Xbox Series X and PS5. But only Microsoft’s next-gen version will be out alongside the console’s launch, with IGN announcing that the PS5 version will be releasing “at a later date”.

Alongside the standard Japanese audio, Like a Dragon will also have an English dub that’ll feature George Takei.