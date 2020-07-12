The Week In Games: Samurai Simulator 2020

This week, Ghost of Tsushima releases. This is one of the last big PS4 exclusives left before the PS5 comes out.
I’m excited to play Ghost of Tsushima, but I’m going to hold off. I’m still finishing up Last of Us Part 2 and have to deal with moving and packing over the next few weeks. However, I’ve got a nice extended vacation coming up at the end of the month. So I’ll probably use Ghost of Tsushima as a reward after moving in and getting everything set up.
Beyond, Ghost of Tsushima other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, July 13
Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon | PC
One Dog Story | PC
Colour Flux | PC, Mac
The Falling Tower | PC
WWII Partisanen | PC
Sheep Island | PC
Tuesday, July 14
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
Death Stranding | PC
Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC
Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Pangeon | Switch
Reforged TD | PC
Ultimate Truco | PC
Modest Hero | PC
Day Island | PC
Wednesday, July 15
Ooblets | Xbox One, PC
REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One
Bossgard | Switch
Pandora Galaxy | PC
Beat The Machine | PC
Nowhere New | PC, Mac
The Old West Saviour | PC
Dave-Man | PC, Mac
Thursday, July 16
Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Beyond A Steel Sky | PC
Superhot: Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC
We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
#Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Dunk Lords | Xbox One
Forager | Xbox One
Waifu Uncovered | Switch
Caretaker | Switch
Never Breakup | Switch
Tanky Tanks | Switch
Home Run High | Switch
Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch
Get 10 Quest | Switch
My Koi | PC
SCAR | PC
Hunting Simulator | PC
Friday, July 17
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC
Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
Starlit Adventures | Switch
Paper Mario: The Origami King | Switch
Death Come True | PC
Fault | PC
I, AI | PC
