The Week In Games: Samurai Simulator 2020

This week, Ghost of Tsushima releases. This is one of the last big PS4 exclusives left before the PS5 comes out.

I’m excited to play Ghost of Tsushima, but I’m going to hold off. I’m still finishing up Last of Us Part 2 and have to deal with moving and packing over the next few weeks. However, I’ve got a nice extended vacation coming up at the end of the month. So I’ll probably use Ghost of Tsushima as a reward after moving in and getting everything set up.

Beyond, Ghost of Tsushima other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 13

Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon | PC

One Dog Story | PC

Colour Flux | PC, Mac

The Falling Tower | PC

WWII Partisanen | PC

Sheep Island | PC

Tuesday, July 14

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch

Death Stranding | PC

Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC

Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Pangeon | Switch

Reforged TD | PC

Ultimate Truco | PC

Modest Hero | PC

Day Island | PC

Wednesday, July 15

Ooblets | Xbox One, PC

REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One

Bossgard | Switch

Pandora Galaxy | PC

Beat The Machine | PC

Nowhere New | PC, Mac

The Old West Saviour | PC

Dave-Man | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 16

Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Beyond A Steel Sky | PC

Superhot: Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC

We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

#Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dunk Lords | Xbox One

Forager | Xbox One

Waifu Uncovered | Switch

Caretaker | Switch

Never Breakup | Switch

Tanky Tanks | Switch

Home Run High | Switch

Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch

Get 10 Quest | Switch

My Koi | PC

SCAR | PC

Hunting Simulator | PC

Friday, July 17