The Week In Games: Special Agent York Returns In Deadly Premonition 2

Releasing on Switch this week, the sequel to the cult classic survival-horror game Deadly Premonition. Get ready to…ride a skateboard…?

I do worry that the sequel will end up trying too hard to be INTERNET GOOFY. It’s possible, now that the devs and folks involved have absorbed a decade of fan jokes, memes, and videos about the first game. I hope it all works out though. A new, strange and enjoyable Deadly Premonition game might be one of the few bright spots of 2020.

Beyond Deadly Premonition 2, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 6

Gerty | Switch

Twin-Turbo Supercharged Nitro-Fuelled Papamobile | PC

Monster Logic | PC

Maze Banquet | PC

RITE | PC

Tuesday, July 7

Catherine: Full Body | Switch

Lanternium | Xbox One

Superliminal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Escape Game: Fort Boyard | Switch

Warfare 1944 | PC

The Protectors of Deya | PC

Space Wave Race | PC, Mac

Astronomia | PC, Mac

Box Factory | PC

Wednesday, July 8

Robozarro | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Vigour | Switch

Contract Killers | PC

Bananas Academy’s Psyber | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 9

CrossCode | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Shakedown: Hawaii | Wii (PAL Region Only)

Elden: Path of the Forgotten | Switch

Crowdy Farm Puzzle | Switch

Laraan | Switch

Dangerous Relationship | Switch

Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers | Switch

Demon’s Rise-War for the Deep | Switch

1993 Shenandoah | Switch

Trouble Days | Switch

Primal Light | PC, Mac

Soda Dungeon 2 | PC

Friday, July 10

The Great Perhaps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Distraint 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire | Xbox One, PC

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Budget Cuts | PS4

F1 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | Switch

Gas Station: Highway Services | Switch

Creepy Tale | Switch

Realm of Heroes | PC

Winter’s Trumpet | PC, Mac

Dungeons & Guns | PC, Mac

Lone Land | PC

Hungry Boy | PC

Rock Paper SHIFT | PC

Saturday, July 11