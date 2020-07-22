See Games Differently

The World’s Most Expensive Pokémon Card Breaks A New Auction Record

Brian Ashcraft

Published 39 mins ago: July 23, 2020 at 8:16 am -
Filed to:japan
pokemon

Last year, the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $US195,000 ($273,936). Then, that was the highest price paid for a Pokémon card. Until now.

The Pikachu Illustrator card was given out to winners of a comic contest that was held in Japan in 1997-98. Thirty-nine of these cards were awarded, but only ten apparently still exist.

Back in 2013, the Pikachu Illustrator card went for $US54,970 ($77,222). The total paid last fall was $US224,500 ($315,378), including the listed sale price of $US195,000 ($273,936), mentioned above, and buyer’s premium.

But in this month’s auction on ZenPlus, the PSA-graded mint-9-rated Pikachu Illustrator card sold for a whopping 25,000,000 yen ($US233,578.75 ($328,131)), according to the Japanese language press release.

Note that the English language release states the card went for $US250,000 ($351,200), and Kotaku has reached out for clarification.

Both numbers are higher than the previous record of $US224,500 ($315,378).

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.