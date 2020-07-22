The World’s Most Expensive Pokémon Card Breaks A New Auction Record

Last year, the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $US195,000 ($273,936). Then, that was the highest price paid for a Pokémon card. Until now.

The Pikachu Illustrator card was given out to winners of a comic contest that was held in Japan in 1997-98. Thirty-nine of these cards were awarded, but only ten apparently still exist.

Back in 2013, the Pikachu Illustrator card went for $US54,970 ($77,222). The total paid last fall was $US224,500 ($315,378), including the listed sale price of $US195,000 ($273,936), mentioned above, and buyer’s premium.

But in this month’s auction on ZenPlus, the PSA-graded mint-9-rated Pikachu Illustrator card sold for a whopping 25,000,000 yen ($US233,578.75 ($328,131)), according to the Japanese language press release.

Note that the English language release states the card went for $US250,000 ($351,200), and Kotaku has reached out for clarification.

Both numbers are higher than the previous record of $US224,500 ($315,378).