The Xbox One X Is Being Discontinued

Head to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles page, and you’ll see just two offerings — and neither of them are the Xbox One X. As it turns out, that’s because the current most powerful console in the world is about to have a very short shelf life.

First launching in 2017, the Xbox One X pitched itself as the powerhouse console that gamers originally wanted from the original Xbox. But less than three years after its release, retailers are already pulling the console from sale. Press Start confirmed with two Australian retailers who have pulled the Xbox One X from their database. The “Shop All” link on the Microsoft consoles page also lists only the Xbox Series X and a Roblox bundle for the Xbox One S.

It’s likely going forward that the only consoles listed will be the Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and whatever the lower-end, digital-only edition of the next-gen Xbox is called.

Listings for the Xbox One X are still appearing on Amazon at the time of writing, although other listings note that the console is “Discontinued” and out of stock. A search on Google shows that the only Xbox One X available is a refurbished model from a foreign retailer, with listings appearing instead for the Xbox One S. Neither of these confirm that the console is being discontinued by Microsoft per se, but coupled with Press Start’s reporting, it shows that local retailers will not be selling the console — which, as far as consumers are concerned, amounts to the same thing.

Microsoft had not issued a statement at the time of writing. Kotaku Australia has emailed for a comment, and I’ll update this post once a response is available.