This Week In Games: Crysis Barista

July isn’t finished when it comes to fresh new video games. And while there’s no Ghost of Tsushima or AAA giant to occupy the headlines this week, one Australian project has proudly emerged from its development.

Necrobarista, a visual novel about the lives of a back-alley coffee cafe set in Melbourne, is finally out this week. It’s done the rounds at PAX Australia for a while, and was originally due for release last year until it got a surprise delay.

It’s not the only Aussie game out. There’s Little Reaper, a platformer about being an assistant to the Reaper. It was first called Grim Balance, in case you remember that one.

Elsewhere, it’s a big indie week. GolfTopia is bringing back the SimGolf vibes with a sci-fi touch. Carrion is taking the platformer formula and turning you into the creepy horror creature. There’s the very cool looking Vagrus – The Riven Realms –

Oh, and Crysis Remastered hits the Switch this week. Somehow. Can’t wait to see how that runs.

Here’s this week in games:

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC

GolfTopia | PC

Crysis Remastered | Switch

Necrobarista | PC, Apple Arcade

Little Reaper | PC

Carrion | PC, Xbox, Switch

Roki | PC

INMOST | PC

Vagrus – The Riven Realms | PC

Panzer Paladin | PC, Switch

Cyber Complex | Switch

Fibbage XL | Switch

Quiplash | Switch

Aeolis Tournament | Switch

Dex | Switch

Rainswept | Switch, Xbox

Tannenberg | Xbox, PS4

Dragon: Marked For Death | PS4

Liquid Sunshine | Xbox One, PC

Bit quiet on the console front, particularly PS4, although there’s still Ghost of Tsushima to play. Onto the trailers, and we’ll start with the lovely looking Roki.

Real interesting mix of indies to mess around with. See anything you like this week?