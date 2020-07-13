This Week In Games: Paper Mario’s Ghost Of Kojima

This week in games is chockers: There’s Norman Reedus falling down a hill at super-high frame rates, some vibrant, Edo-era samurai action, and the excellent-looking Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Death Stranding is the obvious standout for the week, with Hideo Kojima’s Australia Post adventure finally making it over to PC. I spent some time with the game a couple of weeks ago, and it ran real well. It looked like Norman Reedus was on speed most of the time, but it certainly made it a hell of a lot easier to play.

If that’s not your flavour, however, there’s plenty more on offer. Curious Expedition 2 and the retro-roguelike shooter S.C.A.R. are out this week. Fans of arena shooters will get the EA-published Rocket Arena. I’m genuinely curious about that one: Arena shooters haven’t performed well over the last decade, and it’s an odd category for EA to jump into given the long tail they like from their live service games. It’d be nice if at least one arena shooter got big, though.

On the Switch front, a new Paper Mario is obviously the game to get. It’ll do better than Death Stranding on PC, I’m sure, and I’ve got a feeling it’ll do better than Ghost of Tsushima as well.

Here’s what you can look forward to this week:

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4

Death Stranding | PC

Paper Mario: The Origami King | Switch

Pangeon | Switch

Bossgard | Switch

REZ PLZ | Switch, Xbox

Never Breakup | Switch

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Rocket Arena | PC, PS4, Xbox

World of Contraptions | PC

Dead Age 2 | PC

Paws and Soul | PC

Superhot: Mind Control Delete | PC

Beyond A Steel Sky | PC, Apple Arcade

Neversong | Switch, PS4

We Should Talk | Switch

Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus | Switch

Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch

Elli | PC

Neon Abyss | PC, Switch

One Dog Story | Xbox

Radical Rabbit Stew | Xbox, Switch

WWII Rising | PC

S.C.A.R. | PC

Onto the trailers. We’ll kick off by reminding ourselves what the SUPERHOT sequel is all about. Don’t forget: it’s free if you own the original.

Really love the comic-book style on Curious Expedition 2. And the whole setup for Paper Mario: The Origami King is just tops. I’ve avoided any spoilers so far — the game apparently leaked last week, but fortunately people have been pretty quiet about it after what happened to The Last of Us 2.

So, plenty of games to keep us busy. What’s caught your eye this week?