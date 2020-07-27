This Week In Games: Destroy All Crabs

Humans, crabs … no one gets to virtually survive for This Week in Games.

It’s all about making things blow up, disappear or tap out. That’s what’s on offer from the new video games this week, albeit in various forms. Fight Crab finally launches on Thursday, letting players fighting off other crabs in all sorts of stupid, insane environments. Why does a crab have Thor’s hammer? Why is there a crab on a Vespa? How is a crab able to wield a chainsaw in the first place? Stop asking silly questions and FIGHT.

Elsewhere, there’s Koei Tecmo’s Fairy Tail. Being a Koei Tecmo production, you can expect lots of JRPG-style turn-based combat action. It looks pretty good so far, if you’re into the series — there’s a chunk of gameplay below.

Beyond that, Destroy All Humans! is back with its anti-cow brand of humour. Crypto’s invasion of Earth is the kind of light-hearted humour a lot of us can use this week. There’s also Hellpoint, a grim, creepy Souls-like adventure with a bit of a Hellraiser touch.

Image: Hellpoint

Here’s the full lineup for the week:

Destroy All Humans | PC, PS4, Xbox

Skater XL | PS4, Xbox, PC

Fairy Tail | PS4, PC, Switch

Fight Crab | PC

Ageless | Switch, PC

Megadimension Neptunia 2 | Switch

Kingdom Rush | Switch

Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition | Switch

Sentinels of Freedom | Switch

Buried Stars | Switch

Cubers Arena | Switch

Tiny Racer | Switch

Merchant 0f the Skies | Switch

Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox, Switch (Retail)

Total War: Warhammer Savage Edition | PC (Retail)

Cat Quest + Cat Quest 2 | Switch (Retail)

Othercide | Xbox, PC

Lost Wing | Xbox, PS4

Nowhere Prophet | Xbox, Switch

Merchant of the Skies | Xbox

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD | PS4

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON | PS4

Hellpoint | PC

Onto the trailers. We’ll kick things off with what the first 20 minutes of Fairy Tail looks like.

Plenty of interesting games this week. Nowhere Prophet was pretty good on PC, so anyone who’s moved on from Slay the Spire on Switch might want to check that out.

See any games you like this week?