This Week In Games: Destroy All Crabs

It’s all about making things blow up, disappear or tap out. That’s what’s on offer from the new video games this week, albeit in various forms. Fight Crab finally launches on Thursday, letting players fighting off other crabs in all sorts of stupid, insane environments. Why does a crab have Thor’s hammer? Why is there a crab on a Vespa? How is a crab able to wield a chainsaw in the first place? Stop asking silly questions and FIGHT.
Elsewhere, there’s Koei Tecmo’s Fairy Tail. Being a Koei Tecmo production, you can expect lots of JRPG-style turn-based combat action. It looks pretty good so far, if you’re into the series — there’s a chunk of gameplay below.
Beyond that, Destroy All Humans! is back with its anti-cow brand of humour. Crypto’s invasion of Earth is the kind of light-hearted humour a lot of us can use this week. There’s also Hellpoint, a grim, creepy Souls-like adventure with a bit of a Hellraiser touch.
Here’s the full lineup for the week:
- Destroy All Humans | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Skater XL | PS4, Xbox, PC
- Fairy Tail | PS4, PC, Switch
- Fight Crab | PC
- Ageless | Switch, PC
- Megadimension Neptunia 2 | Switch
- Kingdom Rush | Switch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Sentinels of Freedom | Switch
- Buried Stars | Switch
- Cubers Arena | Switch
- Tiny Racer | Switch
- Merchant 0f the Skies | Switch
- Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox, Switch (Retail)
- Total War: Warhammer Savage Edition | PC (Retail)
- Cat Quest + Cat Quest 2 | Switch (Retail)
- Othercide | Xbox, PC
- Lost Wing | Xbox, PS4
- Nowhere Prophet | Xbox, Switch
- Merchant of the Skies | Xbox
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD | PS4
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON | PS4
- Hellpoint | PC
Onto the trailers. We’ll kick things off with what the first 20 minutes of Fairy Tail looks like.
Plenty of interesting games this week. Nowhere Prophet was pretty good on PC, so anyone who’s moved on from Slay the Spire on Switch might want to check that out.
See any games you like this week?
