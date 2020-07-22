See Games Differently

Ubisoft’s Next-Gen Games Will Remain $US60 (For Now)

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 23, 2020 at 8:30 am
Filed to:assassins creed valhalla
businessubisoft
Illustration: Ubisoft
Illustration: Ubisoft

While 2K has come out and said its next-gen games will cost $US10 ($14) more than the current standard (at $US70 vs $US60, Ubisoft announced today that, for the time being at least, its PS5 and Xbox Series X games will remain at $US60.

During an earnings call earlier today, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said for the company’s three next-gen games due this holiday season “we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

Pressed on the matter later, however, it was clarified that “As we said earlier, for the $US60 price we are really concentrating on the Christmas releases and we have decided that those games will be launched at $US60″.

That is a very not subtle way to tell you that while these games are $US60, expect $US70 next-gen games from 2021.

The three holiday 2020 games would be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Gods & Monsters.

  • I recall talk of games going up just before the GameCube released. They are actually cheaper now than when I first starting buying games for the N64, that’s for sure.

    I guess more people buy games these days so they’ve been able to beat inflation to a degree.

  • But Ubisoft games haven’t been $60 USD for a very long time.

    Take the latest Assassins Creed for example, you grab the Season Pass so you actually have the full game, another $10 to buy the XP DLC so the rate of progression isn’t infuriating, which means you are up around $100 sans sale.

