Ubisoft’s Next-Gen Games Will Remain $US60 (For Now)

While 2K has come out and said its next-gen games will cost $US10 ($14) more than the current standard (at $US70 vs $US60, Ubisoft announced today that, for the time being at least, its PS5 and Xbox Series X games will remain at $US60.

NBA 2K21 Will Cost $US100 On PS5 And Xbox Series X With the release of NBA 2K21, games on next gen consoles might see a price increase. In a press release this morning, Take-Two Interactive announced NBA 2K21 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as their current-gen counterparts. Noticeably, the next-gen standard versions of the game came with... Read more

During an earnings call earlier today, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said for the company’s three next-gen games due this holiday season “we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

Pressed on the matter later, however, it was clarified that “As we said earlier, for the $US60 price we are really concentrating on the Christmas releases and we have decided that those games will be launched at $US60″.

That is a very not subtle way to tell you that while these games are $US60, expect $US70 next-gen games from 2021.

The three holiday 2020 games would be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Gods & Monsters.