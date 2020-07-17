See Games Differently

Ultraman Themed Suit Is Serious Business

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: July 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
ultraman

In the Ultraman series Ultraseven, there is an elite defence force known as Ultra Garrison. Japanese clothing brand Takeo Kikuchi is selling a suit modelled after the group’s uniform.

Here is a comparison with the Ultra Garrison uniform, courtesy of Pure Invention author Matt Alt.

The suit has all sorts of neat little Ultraseven details.

It’s priced at 100,000 yen ($US933 ($1,335)) and will be available “soon” in Japan. 

