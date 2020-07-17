Ultraman Themed Suit Is Serious Business

In the Ultraman series Ultraseven, there is an elite defence force known as Ultra Garrison. Japanese clothing brand Takeo Kikuchi is selling a suit modelled after the group’s uniform.
Here is a comparison with the Ultra Garrison uniform, courtesy of Pure Invention author Matt Alt.
Ultraseven suit #stylegoals https://t.co/FXhxCksbSx pic.twitter.com/8EJmnawoD7
— Matt Alt (@Matt_Alt) July 17, 2020
The suit has all sorts of neat little Ultraseven details.
It’s priced at 100,000 yen ($US933 ($1,335)) and will be available “soon” in Japan.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in