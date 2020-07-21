Untitled Goose Game’s Boxed Version Is Just Lovely

Untitled Goose Game is coming back to the Switch and PS4 later this year in a boxed version called the Lovely Edition.

Available from iam8bit, it not only includes a very nice box and cartridge/disc for you to keep, but a hand-drawn town map, a “24-page retail catalogue featuring useful items and objects that a goose might enjoy collecting” and a sticker.

There’s also a vinyl version of the game’s excellent soundtrack (note: by very occasional Kotaku contributor Dan Golding) coming, which features a “double groove”, meaning every time you go to play the record the music could go one of two ways, and you can’t control it, and I can’t think of a more perfect way to release a soundtrack for this devil bird.

They’ll be out soon on iam8bit.