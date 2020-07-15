See Games Differently

Update Your GPU Drivers For Death Stranding For God’s Sake

2

Chris Person

Published 2 hours ago: July 15, 2020 at 3:45 pm -
Filed to:death stranding
glitchesvideo
death stranding drivers
Screenshot: Kojima Productions / Chris Person

The PC version of Death Stranding is out, and as our own Mike Fahey reported, it runs like a dream. This is true, provided you’re not a dumbass like me and forget to install the latest Game Ready Drivers for your Nvidia card. I didn’t do that, and the above video shows the freakish results.

There’s no need to panic. Installing the new Game Ready Drivers made my 2080 Ti run the game beautifully. DLSS 2.0 feels like weird magic and I experienced no geometry glitches once I got up and running. But as someone who spends a significant amount of time documenting games breaking, this old-driver snafu feels like something deeply important to document.

Anyway, please enjoy this freak ZZ Top-lookin’ Norman Reedus.

  • news just in. new game requires recent driver update. youre really scraping the bottom of the barrel arent you? well, not quite. ill wait for the article telling me the latest nvidia driver assaulted someone and should be cancelled.

