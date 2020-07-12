Watch Ubisoft Forward Here

After months of turmoil globally and internally, Ubisoft’s virtual E3 replacement is here.

The show comes a month later than Ubisoft’s traditionally scheduled announcements, and amidst the turmoil of a mass clearout within Ubisoft. The company already announced that it wouldn’t be addressing any of the recent misconduct allegations within the studio, and even before the show began — as usual — some of the big reveals had already started to leak.

There was Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6. An indie game called Curious Expedition 2, a new indie, went live on Steam before the show began. Just Dance is getting a new feature called Virtual Paradise with multiple songs and new playlists. Surgeon Simulator 2 was going to be shown off. And there was more Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay leaked, again.

To watch all the official reveals, you can see the YouTube livestream embedded below. It begins at 5:00am AEST / 7:00am NZST / 3:00am AWST. Users who login with their uPlay account during the show will get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, provided you’re logged in for at least 60 seconds.

What do you want to see most from Ubisoft Forward?