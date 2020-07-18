What A Good Boy

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima is out and folks are already taking amazing pictures with its photo mode, a guitar-playing superhero, a calm cliffside sunset, a visitors from another planet, and a cute little fox.

Final Fantasy XIV (Screenshot: Rhagana Doomslayer -Email)

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner -Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves - Email)

Does this fox have any “mysterious leaves?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.