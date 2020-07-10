What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for having bought a bunch of frozen fish, which means I get to have some fish this weekend, which I haven’t had since the pandemic began so I’m really excited about it! It’s also for playing video games while I air the cooking fish stink out of my apartment.

I still haven’t checked out Among Trees, which looks like it will scratch all my survival game itches. I tend to play a ton of a survival game when it’s in early access and then burn myself out on it before it’s done, so I’ve been trying to wait on this one, but after weeks and weeks of being cooped up inside I could really use some nature, even if it’s only virtual.

What about you? What are you playing?