What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for no longer being sure exactly how the weekend differs from the week, but being excited for it nonetheless. It’s also for playing video games.

I’m going to be playing some Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s also eating at me — as it periodically does — that I never got very far in Hollow Knight. I feel like not a week goes by that someone I know isn’t still playing it, and I feel bad that I keep picking it up, tinkering with it a little, and then putting it aside again. Will I do that again this weekend, thus continuing the cycle? Yes.

What about you? What are you playing?