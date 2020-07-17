See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod

Published 5 hours ago: July 18, 2020 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:tell us dammit
Hollow Knight (Screenshot: Steam)
Hollow Knight (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for no longer being sure exactly how the weekend differs from the week, but being excited for it nonetheless. It’s also for playing video games.

I’m going to be playing some Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s also eating at me — as it periodically does — that I never got very far in Hollow Knight. I feel like not a week goes by that someone I know isn’t still playing it, and I feel bad that I keep picking it up, tinkering with it a little, and then putting it aside again. Will I do that again this weekend, thus continuing the cycle? Yes.

What about you? What are you playing?

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.